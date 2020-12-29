Sweet pays tribute to late singer Steve Priest with new song/video series

British glam rockers Sweet, best known for “Ballroom Blitz,” “Fox on the Run” and “Love Is Like Oxygen,” lost founding member Steve Priest this past June. Now, the band plans to release a series of songs and videos as a tribute to him.

Prior to Priest’s death from complications from pneumonia, he and the band re-imagined and re-recorded some of their hits, which will be released via Soundcloud. There are six in all, with the first one, “Sweet Medley (Remembering Steve),” coming on January 8. You can pre-save it now.

In addition, the band is selling a variety of merch bundles in honor of Priest, including a memorial t-shirt, a digital download of a 2019 concert video of Priest’s final major performance with the band, and an autographed souvenir show pass.

Meanwhile, in accordance with Priest’s wishes, his Sweet lineup will continue. Visit TheSweetBand.com for more information.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.