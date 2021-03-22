Sweet releases updated version of 1974 tune "Set Me Free" as latest single from new studio album

Prudential Music Group

U.K. power-pop legends Sweet recently released a new studio album called Isolation Boulevard that mostly features updated versions of songs from the band’s 1970s heyday.

The group, which is led by Sweet’s last surviving original member, guitarist Andy Scott, has just debuted a music video for the latest single from the album, “Set Me Free,” a song written by Scott that first appeared on the band’s second studio effort, 1974’s Sweet Fanny Adams.

Isolation Boulevard was recorded in September and October of last year between lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its title is a nod toward Sweet’s late-1974 album, Desolation Boulevard.

Other songs on the new record include new renditions of Sweet hits such as “Fox on the Run,” “Love Is Like Oxygen,” “Action” and “Ballroom Blitz,” as well as a cover of “New York Groove,” a tune written by Russ Ballard that was a top-20 solo hit for KISS guitarist Ace Frehley in 1978.

Isolation Boulevard is available now digitally, on CD, and as a limited-edition LP pressed on Coke bottle-colored vinyl.

Meanwhile, Sweet hints that they’re planning to join forces with a couple of other ’70s rock acts for a North American tour “very soon.”

Scott says, “2021 — Sweet are back with a new album Isolation Boulevard featuring the single ‘Set Me Free’ and a dynamic stage show celebrating 50 years of hits!”

Here’s the full track list of Isolation Boulevard:

“Fox on the Run”

“Still Got the Rock”

“Action”

“Love Is Like Oxygen”

“Hellraiser”

“The Six Teens”

“Blockbuster”

“Set Me Free”

“Teenage Rampage”

“Turn It Down”

“New York Groove”

“Ballroom Blitz”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.