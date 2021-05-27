Sweet releasing new single “System of the Slaves” in tribute to late founding member Steve Priest

Courtesy of Sweet

The U.S.-based incarnation of the veteran U.K. power pop band Sweet will release a new digital single called “System of the Slaves” on June 11, via SoundCloud.

The song is considered a tribute to original Sweet bassist/singer Steve Priest, who launched the U.S. version of the group in 2008. He passed away in June of 2020 at age 72.

Sweet drummer Richie Onori, who co-wrote “System of the Slaves,” says the song “was a wonderful collaboration between Sweet keyboardist, vocalist and now bass player Stevie Stewart, along with our lead singer Paulie Z and I’m very proud of how it turned out.”

He adds, “Steve Priest’s indelible guidance and conceptual influence over this highly technically challenged song will live on and should be perceived as Steve Priest’s last curtain call.”

According to a press statement, the new song is a “futuristic musical odyssey [about] artificial intelligence taking over.” The video for “System of the Slaves” will premiere on YouTube on June 25.

Meanwhile, Sweet is scheduled to return to performing for the first time since Priest’s death with a June 11 show at The Golden Nugget in Las Vegas. The band also has concerts lined up on September 17 at the Fairmont Opera House in Fairmont, Minnesota, and September 18 at the Inwood Ballroom in Spillville, Iowa. A full tour will be announced soon.

Visit TheSweetBand.com for the latest news about the group.

There’s also a separate U.K.-based version of Sweet, led by the band’s last surviving original member: guitarist Andy Scott.

