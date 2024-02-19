Sweet Revenge

A teen in Indiana is going viral after she defended herself against a rude customer who threw lemonade in her face inside a car wash. The video shows Anna Harycki, 18, spraying water from a powerful hose through the open window of a rude customer’s vehicle while working at a car wash. The 14-second clip shows Harycki power-washing a white sedan when the driver suddenly rolls down her window and chucks lemonade from a plastic cup at her. In response, Harycki swiftly retaliates, without missing a beat, and sprays the driver with water from her power hose.