Sweet Treat Alert: Cadbury Introduces ‘Build-Your-Own Chocolate Bars’

This might be the best thing you hear all week.

Cadbury has launched “Build-Your-Own Chocolate Bars”

On the company’s website, Cadbury World, you can customize bars of chocolate.

The service includes choosing the flavor of your chocolate bar (milk or white) and personalizing it with 3 toppings of your choice.

We’re talking everything from honeycomb pieces to strawberry buttons, or shortcake biscuits to mini eggs.

How would you build your very own perfect chocolate bar?