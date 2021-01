Sylvester Stallone has just bought himself a new crib. Sly’s new $35 million Bermuda-style mansion is located in North Palm Beach, Florida. Stallone picked up the 13,241 square-foot property in an early December sale and mortgaged the home for 15 years. The home boasts 7 bedrooms, 10 full baths, two half-baths, two guesthouses, and much more. Where is your dream house located?