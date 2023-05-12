Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Join Forces For New Reality Show

Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone are warm and lighthearted as they celebrate their new reality show, which is confusing because they were almost divorced less than a year ago.

At the NYC premiere of their Paramount+ series, The Family Stallone, Jennifer and Sly posed for pictures alongside their children Sistine, Sophia, and Scarlet.

Jennifer mock-choked Sly by wrapping her hands around his neck during the photo shoot; perhaps she was remembering the tattoo mishap.

Given that she filed for divorce in August after 25 years of marriage, but Jennifer opted against it when cooler heads prevailed, and today they appear even more cinching.

Naturally, Sly was the center of attention as people approached the movie veteran to chat and take photographs with him, but even he would admit that his daughters are on the verge of becoming well-known celebrities in their own right.

That is, after all, the purpose of the TV program, which premieres the following week.