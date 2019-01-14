Sylvester Stallone Shares New Rambo 5: Last Blood Photo

Sylvester Stallone has released a photo from the upcoming movie, Rambo 5: Last Blood.

The movie is being described as a dark, final chapter. Stallone has hinted that this will be his last outing as Rambo.

In the movie, Rambo goes to Mexico to look for the kidnapped daughter of a friend.

He also stated this year that his last appearance in Creed 2 was his last outing in that role.

He is returning for Expendables 4 but has said that his return will also be the last for that franchise as well.

Which Rambo was your favorite? What is your favorite Sylvester Stallone movie?