Synagogue Shooter Purchased His Guns Legally

Following an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, it turns out that Pittsburgh’s Synagogue shooter legally purchased all of the weapons he used in Saturday’s mass killing.

Robert Bowers carried three Glock .357 handguns along with an AR-15 assault rifle when he opened fire at Tree of Life synagogue, killing eleven.

This undated Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo shows Robert Bowers, the suspect in the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation via AP)

At home, Bowers had several more guns, including three handguns and two rifles, plus one shotgun, which was recovered from his car parked outside the house of worship.
According to The New York Times, “There are no laws in Pennsylvania that would have prevented Mr. Bowers from owning the guns.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Hillary Clinton Jokes, “They All Look Alike” Referencing Holder and Booker The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/31/18 Happy Halloween Crashed Lion Air Jet may have been Located Two Dead, One Injured in Helicopter Crash Mother of baby who died in Hurricane Florence charged PSL police search for road-rage suspect who shot 3-year-old in the head
Comments