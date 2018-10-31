Synagogue Shooter Purchased His Guns Legally

Following an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, it turns out that Pittsburgh’s Synagogue shooter legally purchased all of the weapons he used in Saturday’s mass killing.

The man accused of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre—the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history—legally purchased all the firearms he used to kill 11 worshippers, say feds https://t.co/fE8I8ffG5e — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 31, 2018

Robert Bowers carried three Glock .357 handguns along with an AR-15 assault rifle when he opened fire at Tree of Life synagogue, killing eleven.

At home, Bowers had several more guns, including three handguns and two rifles, plus one shotgun, which was recovered from his car parked outside the house of worship.

According to The New York Times, “There are no laws in Pennsylvania that would have prevented Mr. Bowers from owning the guns.”