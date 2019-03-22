Syria’s Allies Condemn Trump Golan Heights Announcement

Allies of Syria are condemning President Trump for recognizing Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights. Syria’s foreign ministry called Trump’s declaration “irresponsible,” and said the Syrian people remain committed to the liberation of the Golan Heights.

Israel captured Golan from Syria in 1967, and annexed it in 1981, though the annexation is not recognized internationally. Russia said today that Trump’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the region is in direct violation of UN decisions. Iran called it illegal and unacceptable.

Turkish President Erdogan called it unfortunate, and said it brings the region to the edge of a new crisis.

Trump made the surprise announcement yesterday on Twitter, reversing over 50 years of U.S. policy.

After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2019

The tweet reportedly caught some officials in the U.S. and Israel off guard. It’s not clear if Trump will follow the announcement with an executive order.

Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House next week.