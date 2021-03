Uh, actually, it’s William Shatner as Sgt. T.J. Hooker. This time he’s a former detective who demotes himself to street patrol, where he feels he is needed. Assigned to the Academy Precinct of the police department, Hooker teaches rookies. With rookies like Stacy Sheridan and Vince Romano, Capt. Kirk, er, Sgt. Hooker has a pretty good team on his hands.