T-Mobile Released A 5G-Inspired Gin

Yep, you read the title right. T-Mobile is now in the alcohol game. The company has partnered with Heritage Distilling Company to produce Ultra Capacity 5Gin and the Jones Soda Company to produce the Extended Range 5Ginger Beer. T-Mobile now covers 300 million people with 5G and according to the company’s CEO, they hit that goal six months ahead of schedule so they decided to celebrate with the release of the new beverages. The gin and the beer both go on sale June 24th at t-mobile5gin.com. Are you interested in trying T-Mobile’s new beverages? What is your favorite alcohol brand?