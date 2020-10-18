Tab Is Leaving….I Didn’t Even Know It Came Back!!

Prepare for a run on cases of Tab as Coca-Cola says goodbye to its pioneering diet-soda.

Debuted in 1963 and hit peak popularity during the 70s and 80s, the brand has achieved cult-like status with fans who call themselves “TaBaholics” and “TaBbies.”

The company announced plans to “retire select underperforming products” at the end of the year, which also includes Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, Zico coconut water, and Coke Life, plus a few regional flavors.

According to Coke’s press release, the pandemic and “shifting shopping behaviors” bumped up the retirement.

When was the last time you drank Tab? Which non-major soda/pop drink brands do you love?