Tabasco has a new merch line. The hot sauce company has dropped its first-ever “capsule collection” featuring limited-edition summer grilling inspired fashions and accessories. The new Drippin’ Hot Summer Collection is available for a limited time at shop.tabasco.com and includes blankets, hats, temporary tattoos, t-shirts, coozies, slides, coolers and more. All orders over 100-dollars will include a complimentary bottle of Tabasco Brand BBQ Sauce, while supplies last. What’s the best hot sauce?

To view this content referenced from Instagram, click here.