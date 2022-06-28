Taco Bell has announced two new menu items that are grabbing lots of attention, the Big Cheez-It Tostada, and Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme.
Both of the new menu items feature a large Cheez-it, 16-times larger than a normal Cheez-It.
As of right now, the items are only available in their test kitchens in California, but they could make their way nationwide.
What is your favorite Taco Bell menu item?
Beth
By Beth |
Taco Bell Newest Tostada Features a Giant Cheez-It!
Taco Bell has announced two new menu items that are grabbing lots of attention, the Big Cheez-It Tostada, and Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme.