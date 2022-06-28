Beth

By Beth |

Taco Bell Newest Tostada Features a Giant Cheez-It!

Taco Bell has announced two new menu items that are grabbing lots of attention, the Big Cheez-It Tostada, and Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme.
Both of the new menu items feature a large Cheez-it, 16-times larger than a normal Cheez-It.
As of right now, the items are only available in their test kitchens in California, but they could make their way nationwide.
What is your favorite Taco Bell menu item?