Taco Bell Sauce Packet LUGGAGE!??! I NEED THESE!

You can carry hot sauce in your bag, or let the hot sauce do the carrying for you.

Taco Bell has teamed up with Calpak to release a luggage line based on their famous sauce!

The colorful line includes pieces named after Taco Bell’s hot sauces: a Fire! carry-on suitcase, Mild! five-piece set of packing cubes, Hot! duffle bag, and a Diablo! cross-body bag.

The public can purchase this line on either Taco Bell’s or Calpack’s website starting April 16.

Which Taco Bell sauce do you prefer? Would you purchase anything from this line?

Check them out!!!