Taco Bell has just announced that they are testing yet another item to add to the menu and this one is sure to make you drool. The fast-food chain is now testing a Grilled Cheese Burrito with melted cheese on the inside and outside and unlike the other burritos, will be served in a tin foil wrap. If you’re looking to try out the item, it’s being tested in Tennessee, Ohio, and Arizona. What do you think about the potential new menu item?