Taco Bell to Test Dedicated Vegetarian Menu and Items This Year

Taco Bell already offers a lot for the vegetarian customer. They are certified by the American Vegetarian Association and their customizable menu makes them vegetarian-friendly.

Now, the Tex-Mex restaurant has a loftier goal for their plant-eating friends. They will be testing out a dedicated vegetarian menu, featuring some new items and vegan-friendly ones as well.

Outside of that, the brand continues to search for higher food standards, such as using simpler ingredients, sustainable beef, and focusing on improving recycling.

