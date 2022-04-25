Taco Bell Unveils A Drag Brunch Tour Across The U.S.

Starting May 1, the Taco Bell Drag Brunch will kick off a 5-city tour starting at the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas.

The show will be hosted by drag performer Kay Sedia with a lineup of different kings and queens in each city.

Guest will also be able to order their all-new $5 Breakfast box, Cinnabon coffee, Mimosas, and more.

Tours dates vary, but stops will include Las Vegas, Chicago, Nashville, New York, and Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets are required and you must be 18 or older to attend any of the shows.

What is your favorite Bruch food?