Taco Bell is trying their best to bring in more customers to their fast food restaurant.
If you order online or through their app you will be able to get a free grilled breakfast burrito with any purchase.
You can choose from the grilled breakfast burrito or the grilled breakfast burrito fiesta potato.
The offer cannot be used through a delivery order and it ends May 11th.
Will you take advantage of the Taco Bell promotion?
Taco Bell Will Give You A Free Grilled Breakfast Burrito Just For Ordering Online Or Through The App
Taco Bell is trying their best to bring in more customers to their fast food restaurant.