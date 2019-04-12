Taco Bell Will Give You A Free Grilled Breakfast Burrito Just For Ordering Online Or Through The App

Taco Bell is trying their best to bring in more customers to their fast food restaurant.
If you order online or through their app you will be able to get a free grilled breakfast burrito with any purchase.
You can choose from the grilled breakfast burrito or the grilled breakfast burrito fiesta potato.
The offer cannot be used through a delivery order and it ends May 11th.
Will you take advantage of the Taco Bell promotion?

