Taco Bell’s Most Popular Temporary Item Is Coming Back This Week

Nacho Fries are returning to Taco Bell this week!

The much-loved menu item will make its limited-time return on March 10.

Of all of its limited-time items, Nacho Fries are Taco Bell’s #1 best-sellers.

Fries will be available a la carte for $1.49 and in a Nacho Fries box-complete with a Beefy five-layer burrito, crunchy taco, and fountain drink for $5.49.

Are you excited about the return of Nacho Fries at Taco Bell? Should they be permanent? What else does Taco Bell need to bring back to its menus?