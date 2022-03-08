Beth

Taco Bell’s Most Popular Temporary Item Is Coming Back This Week

Nacho Fries are returning to Taco Bell this week!
The much-loved menu item will make its limited-time return on March 10.
Of all of its limited-time items, Nacho Fries are Taco Bell’s #1 best-sellers.
Fries will be available a la carte for $1.49 and in a Nacho Fries box-complete with a Beefy five-layer burrito, crunchy taco, and fountain drink for $5.49.
Are you excited about the return of Nacho Fries at Taco Bell? Should they be permanent? What else does Taco Bell need to bring back to its menus?