While the whole year has felt like one long hangover, the New Year is different. And one taco chain is here to help. Torchy’s Tacos is launching a “Hangover Hotline” to help folks out as they ring in the new year. January 1-3, fans of the chain can call 833-L8R-2020 for some hangover cures in the form of free food! Torchy’s currently has more than 80 locations across the country, mostly in the South. How do you cure a hangover? What other food chains should be considered “hangover cures?”