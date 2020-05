If you’re like me, you feel like you’ve watched everything that interests you on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Hulu.

News flash…you haven’t. There are zillllllions of shows there that you would love, but you just don’t know it!

Hulu came up with this simple quiz to direct you to things that you’d like!

I took it and they directed me over to a show called “Letterkenny”. Not a clue, never heard of it, but it matched with me, so I’m in!