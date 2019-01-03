Take A Month Off From Drinking. Hello, Dry January

If you give up drinking for a month, it could improve your health later in the year.

British researchers studied 800 people who took part in “Dry January.”

The people didn’t drink alcohol for an entire month.

The results were positive. Most of those in the study reported being able to sleep better, a loss in weight, better skin, and the ability to save more money because they weren’t spending it on liquor. As the year progressed, people said they drank one day less per week than they used to.

Would you go dry for a month? Would January be the perfect month to do it?