Take Me Home? Contents of Phil Collins' mansion to be inventoried amid dispute with ex-wife

Take a look at them now: Phil Collins and his ex-wife, Orianne Cevey, are turning to an impartial third party to help them solve their latest dispute.

Page Six reports that a judge ruled Tuesday that said party will go to Phil’s Miami mansion to inventory everything that belongs to Orianne and to Phil, including his piano, his music collection, clothes, family photos and his priceless collection of memorabilia from the Alamo.

Phil is suing Orianne because she allegedly is refusing to move out his mansion after she secretly married another man, Thomas Bates. He’s asking for a temporary restraining order against Orianne and Bates, and to protect his personal belongings.

Phil also claimed that Orianne and Bates took over the mansion “by a show of force” — referring to armed guards who are surrounding the property — and changed the security codes.

As previously reported, Phil and Orianne, his third wife, split in 2006 after six years of marriage; their divorce, finalized in 2008, reportedly cost Phil nearly $50 million. In 2016, they revealed that they’d reconciled and were back in a relationship.

However, Orianne, who shares two sons with Phil, allegedly married Bates behind Phil’s back. Now, she’s allegedly threatened to release damaging information about the Genesis vocalist and drummer unless he renegotiates their divorce settlement.

