Take Me Out to Clematis by Night

Feb. 23 Clematis by Night to celebrate 2022 World Series ChampsHouston Astros

The City of West Palm Beach is planning a celebratory Clematis by Night in honor of the 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros. The Houston-based Major League Baseball team calls The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches home for its annual Spring Training. The event will be held on the Waterfront from 6 – 9 p.m. Clematis by Night will include baseball-themed activities, including a photo opportunity with the World Series Trophy, appearances by team players and representatives, Astros mascot Orbit and the Astros Shooting Stars promotional team and more. The first 100 attendees will receive a free hotdog and an Astros promotional item.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Houston Astros back to West Palm Beach as the 2022 World Series Champs,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “We are honored to know that West Palm Beach played a role in the Astros’ story as the training grounds for their triumphant season. I invite everyone to come and celebrate our part-time home team. We wish them well in the season ahead!”

This is the second celebration the City has hosted for the Astros. The first celebration was five years ago in honor of the Astros’ 2017 World Series win.

“We are grateful to Mayor Keith A. James and the entire West Palm Beach community for their continued support of the Houston Astros,” said Anita Sehgal, senior vice president, marketing and communications for the Astros. “We look forward to celebrating our championship season this Spring Training with our fans in West Palm Beach.”

Spring Training officially starts on the following Saturday, Feb. 25, when the Houston Astros face off against the New York Mets at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches at 1:05 p.m. Clematis by Night attendees will have an opportunity to win tickets to Houston Astros Spring Training games at the event. Clematis by Night guests are encouraged to dress in Astros attire or the team’s colors – navy and orange.

In addition to baseball-themed activities, the evening will feature live music by local band Spred the Dub and food and drinks for purchase from featured vendors Da King of BBQ, Broadway Bistro, and Cheat Foods.

Clematis by Night sponsors-to-date include 97.9 WRMF, SUNNY 107.9, New Country 103.1, X 102.3, PARTY 96.3, News Talk 850 WFTL, FOX Sports 640 AM, and WPBF 25 News.

