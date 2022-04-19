Takin’ It “Easy”: The Doobie Brothers release new single from 2021 studio album, ‘Liberté’

Island Records

The Doobie Brothers have released a new single from their latest studio album, 2021’s Liberté: the grooving, mid-tempo rock track “Easy.”

The tune was co-written by founding Doobies singer/guitarist Tom Johnston and the new album’s producer, John Shanks.

The band is preparing to launch a busy 2022 touring schedule that will see the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers continue their 50th anniversary trek with a lineup featuring core members Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee, along with returning Doobie Brothers singer/keyboardist Michael McDonald.

The group kicks things off with an eight-show Las Vegas engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, running from May 13 through May 28. The tour then hits the road for a summer leg starting June 2 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and mapped out through a July 14 show in Noblesville, Indiana, followed by a series of fall concerts running from a September 2 gig in Pelham, Alabama, until an October 12 performance in Nashville.

Check out the band’s full schedule at TheDoobieBrothers.com.

In addition to the The Doobies’ busy touring schedule, the band will release Long Train Runnin’, an autobiography co-written by Johnston and Simmons, on July 26.

