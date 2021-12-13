Takin’ It to Las Vegas: The Doobie Brothers schedule Sin City residency in May 2022

Courtesy of Caesars Entertainment/Live Nation

The Doobie Brothers had been scheduled to launch the 2022 leg of their 50th anniversary tour on June 2 in West Palm Beach, Florida, but now the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced plans to kick the trek of with a Las Vegas residency in May.

The eight-show engagement will take place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and the dates are scheduled for May 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28. As with the band’s other 50th anniversary gigs, one-time Doobies singer/keyboardist Michael McDonald will join longtime core members Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee and the rest of the group’s current lineup at the Vegas concerts.

Tickets for the Las Vegas shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will be able to buy pre-sale tickets starting Wednesday, December 15, at 10 a.m. PT.

The first leg of The Doobie Brothers’ 50th anniversary tour wrapped up in late October. Earlier that month, the band released Liberté, their first studio album of new original material in 11 years.

The 2022 tour leg is scheduled through a July 14 show in Noblesville, Indiana.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.