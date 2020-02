The quest to go viral has taken a spicy turn.

A woman on Twitter posted a video of her taking a bath in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The caption from @sp00kynugget said, “OMG. So needed after a stressful day.”

Many people were taken aback by the waste of Cheetos and wondering how hard it was to clean up. @sp00kynugget made the video as a joke for friends and wasn’t expecting it to go viral. She wasn’t in the tub for long.

What is the furthest you’ve gone to execute a successful joke?