Talk About Nostalgia! This New NKOTB Vid Is EVERYTHING!

New Kids On The Block are getting ready to hit the road for a new mixtape tour. The boy band will be joined by Salt N Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Ashley.

The nostalgia will be brought to fifty major cities and will feature the groups’ new song, “Bring Back The Time.”

Co-written by Donnie Wahlberg and frequent NKOTB collaborator, Lars Jensen, “Bring Back The Time,” captures the 80’s vibe with the John Asher-directed video that pays homage to several classic 80s videos.

NKOTB will perform the song on Thursday morning’s Good Morning America.

Have you given “Bring Back The Time” a listen? What do you think, hot or not?