You can get the song for $1, but you can to pay what you wish for the track. All proceeds from “Fat Man’s Comin’” fully benefit “Reasons to be Cheerful”.

Founded in 2019 by David Byrne, RTBC is a nonprofit online news magazine published every weekday.

More than three years, 650 stories and 100,000 active subscribers later, RTBC is now a leader in the rapidly growing field of solutions journalism.

Its reporting focuses on proven, evidence-based responses to the world’s most pressing problems.

Find out more!