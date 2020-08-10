Talking Heads drummer Chris Frantz to chat about new memoir Wednesday in Instagram interview event

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Founding Talking Heads drummer Chris Frantz, who released a memoir last month titled Remain in Love, will participate in an online interview event as part of the Summerstage Anywhere “Culture Talks” digital series being presented by New York’s City Parks Foundation.

The Q&A session is scheduled for this Wednesday, August 12, at 8 p.m. ET — you can watch it at Instagram.com/summerstage. The event will feature Frantz in conversation with Julia Cumming, singer/bassist of the critically acclaimed indie-rock group Sunflower Bean.

In Remain in Love, Chris shares his life story, with a focus on his years with Talking Heads, his complex relationship with the band’s frontman, David Byrne, and his romance with and long marriage to the group’s bassist, Tina Weymouth, with whom he formed the popular side project the Tom Tom Club.

The Summerstage Anywhere series, which launched last month, features online performances, interviews, DJ sessions and other cultural presentations made available for viewers to enjoy in the wake of the Central Park Summerstage events being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

