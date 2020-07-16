Talking Heads drummer Chris Frantz to release new memoir, 'Remain In Love,' next week

St. Martin’s Press

Talking Heads drummer Chris Frantz has penned a memoir called Remain In Love in which he discusses his experiences with his famous band and his long romantic and musical relationship with the group’s bassist, wife Tina Weymouth.

The book, which will be released this Tuesday, July 21, will feature Frantz reflecting on the history of Talking Heads, from their formation at the Rhode Island School of Design to their adventures playing the famed club CBGB as part of the New York City punk scene, to their emergence as international rock stars and beyond.

Also in Remain In Love, Frantz delves into his complicated creative relationship with Talking Heads frontman David Byrne and, of course, his deep connection with and love for Weymouth, with whom he launched the successful side project Tom Tom Club.

Enhancing the book are a variety of rare photos. Remain In Love will be available as a hardcover, a Kindle ebook and a CD audiobook featuring narration by Frantz.

Meanwhile, in a recent Rolling Stone interview, Frantz maintained that he’d like for the Talking Heads to reunite, but Byrne is steadfastly against it.

Chris said the last time he brought up the subject to David was in 2003. As he recalls, “I got an email saying, ‘I’ve told you before and I’ll say it again for the last time. I will never reunite with the Talking Heads. Please don’t bring this up again.'”

Franz also revealed that the last time he saw Byrne was in 2003, although he said he communicates with him via email from time to time.

