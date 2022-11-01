Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew announce dates for 2023 Remain In Light tour

Courtesy Remain In Light

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew are reuniting next year for more installments of their popular show celebrating the music of Talking Heads.

The Talking Heads guitarist/keyboardist and the former King Crimson singer and guitarist started doing these gigs in 2021 after being inspired by a 1980 show that Talking Heads played in Rome to support their album Remain in Light. At the time, Belew was a touring member of the band. Harrison and Belew performed songs from Remain in Light at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theater last month.

The tour starts February 16 in Denver and wraps up in New Haven, CT on March 11. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. local time via remaininlight.net.

In a statement, Harrison says, “Remain In Light is a high point in my career. Adrian and I had often discussed the magic of the 1980 tour and the sheer joy it brought to audiences. It is such a delight to see that joy once again in the audiences on the current tour.”

Belew adds, “A joyful show of Talking Heads songs you know and love performed by a hot, eleven-piece ensemble including Jerry and me: You can’t help but dance and go home with a happy smile on your face.”

Belew is currently part of the Celebrating David Bowie tribute tour, which wraps up November 13.

