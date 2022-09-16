Talking Heads launch multifaceted celebration marking debut album’s 45th anniversary

Rhino

Talking Heads‘ debut album, Talking Heads: 77, was released 45 years ago Friday, September 16, and the influential new wave band is marking the milestone in multiple ways.

To begin, Talking Heads have launched its first-ever official website, online store, Instagram page and YouTube channel.

Premiering Friday on the YouTube channel are videos for songs “And She Was,” “Blind” and “Love for Sale,” which have been newly upgraded to HD. Additional high-def Talking Heads videos will be uploaded to the channel in the coming months.

In addition, a new collection of exclusive Talking Heads: 77-themed merchandise is now available at the group’s official store, including exclusive shirts, hats, hooded sweatshirts and other items.

Meanwhile, new Dolby Atmos mixes of all eight Talking Heads studio albums — Talking Heads: 77, 1978’s More Songs About Buildings and Food, 1979’s Fear of Music, 1980’s Remain in Light, 1983’s Speaking in Tongues, 1985’s Little Creatures, 1986’s True Stories and 1988’s Naked — were also released Friday.

Talking Heads guitarist/keyboardist Jerry Harrison oversaw the Dolby Atmos mixes.

Talking Heads: 77 introduced the world to the Talking Heads, one of the bands to emerge from the punk scene revolving around the famed New York City club CBGB. The album includes the classic song “Psycho Killer.”

The band — frontman David Byrne, drummer Chris Frantz, bassist Tina Weymouth and Harrison — remained active until 1991. They reunited only once since then, in 2002, when they performed at their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

