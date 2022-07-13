Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison, touring guitarist Adrian Belew playing special LA show this fall

Courtesy of Live Nation

Talking Heads guitarist/keyboardist Jerry Harrison and acclaimed guitarist Adrian Belew, who toured and recorded with the influential New Wave band during the early ’80s, will come together for a special concert and Q&A event celebrating the group’s 1980 album Remain in Light on September 29 in Los Angeles.

The show, which will be held at the famed LA theater The Wiltern, and will begin with a conversation between Harrison, Belew and actress/singer Tawny Newsome about the Talking Heads’ heyday and the group’s influence on the musical and cultural landscape. Harrison and Belew will then perform with a group of musicians that includes former member of the Brooklyn, New York-based band Turkuaz, as well as bassist Julie Slick and percussionist Yahuba Garcia-Torres.

Harrison, Belew and members of Turkuaz previously gave a series of performances celebrating the Remain in Light album in 2021 and earlier in 2022.

Remain in Light, which was Talking Heads’ fourth studio album, peaked at #19 on the Billboard 200, and featured such popular tunes as “Once in a Lifetime,” “Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)” and “Crosseyed and Painless.” Belew contributed guitar to the album, while also touring with the band in 1980 and ’81.

Tickets to the Remain in Light event go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m. PT, while pre-sale tickets will be available starting today at 10 a.m. PT at LiveNation.com.

A limited number of special VIP packages also will be available that include a colored vinyl copy of Remain in Light signed by Harrison and Belew, access to a private soundcheck, a meet-and-greet and a Q&A session with Jerry and Adrian, a limited-edition silkscreen poster, a commemorative laminate and a tote bag.

