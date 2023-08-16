Talking Heads Reuniting For ‘Stop Making Sense’ Q&A

More than 20 years after they last performed together, the members of the Talking Heads are reuniting to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their concert film Stop Making Sense.

David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison have agreed to take the stage for a Q&A at the Toronto Film Festival in September, organizers have announced. Director Spike Lee has been tapped to host the event, they say.

The event, which will be held September 11th, will be broadcast live in IMAX theaters around the world, according to the film fest’s organizers. Eleven days later, a 4K restoration of Stop Making Sense will be released in theaters, they say.

What makes Stop Making Sense so ground-breaking?