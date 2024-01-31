Talking Heads Turn Down $80 Million For Reunion Tour 😮

Last year Talking Heads shocked everyone by reuniting for a series of promotional appearances behind A24’s restoration of their 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense. Of course everyone wanted to know if the band members, who haven’t performed together since their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2002 and haven’t toured in forty years, would be playing shows now that they’re on speaking terms. Sources now tell Billboard that the group has turned down an $80 million offer from Live Nation to headline six to eight festival gigs and headlining concerts.

(StereoGum)