Who remembers Tamagotchi Toys?

They were the egg-shaped digital pets that you had to feed, play with, give it medicine, flush after it used the bathroom, etc.

They are back on Amazon.

The online description reads “the original Tamagotchi digital pet you loved back in 1997 is back!”

It was one of the most popular toys of the 90’s.

What was your favorite toy of the 90’s?