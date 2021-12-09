Tamagotchis Are Back – In Smartwatch Form

Remember the Tamagotchi? It’s back – and updated for modern-day tech.

Bandai Namco is releasing a new ‘smartwatch’ version of the classic 90’s toy to mark its 25th anniversary.

The new version has the same classic egg shape, but now comes with a touchscreen, voice control, and wireless connectivity for virtual ‘playdates’ with other devices.

Oh, and in *true* modern fashion, new characters and content can be unlocked with a special plug-in – sold separately, of course.

Currently the new Tamagotchis are only available in Japan, but a global release is expected soon.

Did you have a Tamagotchi back in the day? How long did you take care of it before leaving it in a drawer somewhere?