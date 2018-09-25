Tampa Man in ‘Stand Your Ground’ Shooting Posts Bond

Monday, the man involved in the controversial ‘stand your ground shooting’ in Clearwater, Florida is out of jail after posting bond.

Michael Drejka shot and killed 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton in July after a dispute over a handicap parking space.

Initially, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office did not charge Drejka citing he was protected under the controversial ‘stand your ground’ defense law which allows a person to use force to defend themselves without having to retreat.

However, the Sheriff’s Department said the final decision would be left to the district attorney who charged the 47-year-old with manslaughter about a month after the incident.

Drejka tried to get his $100,000 bond reduced, but on Monday paid 10 percent of it to get out of jail.

He could have bonded out over the weekend, but there were not enough electronic ankle monitors, according to WTSP.

Drejka awaits trial as he claims the shooting was not racially motivated and was afraid for his life.

