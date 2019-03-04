Tamron Hall Reveals Pregnancy On Instagram

Former ‘Today’ show host, Tamron Hall, took to Instagram on Monday to share that she is pregnant. Hall, 48, also surprised fans, revealing that she is married. Her spouse, Steven Greener is a music executive.

In the Instagram clip, Hall is seen dancing to the viral hit ‘Baby Shark,” in a white dress, showing her baby bump. “When one song captures the personal news I want to share with you (yes, you)!” she wrote in her video post.

In a follow-up post, Hall wrote, ““I’ve wanted to share this news for many months, and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y’all. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too. More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives! Next chapter! Blessed and Grateful.”

Hall will also have a syndicated talk show on Disney, “Tamron Hall,” set to premiere on Sept. 9 of this year.