Tar-jay all day: Does Mariah Carey really shop like us?

ABC/Heidi Gutman

ABC/Heidi GutmanCelebrities...they're just like us! Sometimes. For example, ultimate diva Mariah Carey has revealed that she actually shops at -- GASP -- Target.

On Instagram, Mariah posted a photo of herself standing in the middle of a Target store with daughter Monroe sitting in a shopping cart next to her.

Mimi captioned the photo, "Me: pick anywhere in the world you want to go to for a shopping spree. My daughter:..."

Mariah's ex-husband Nick Cannon approved, commenting, "Exactly!!! That’s my daughter!!!"

And fellow diva Jennifer Hudson wrote, "Oh don’t tell me y'all target bandits like me and my boys !!!!!"

Singer, actress and American Idol finalist Katharine McPhee commented, "Humble queen!"

And Target itself commented, "We belong together."

Some fans complained that the post was sponsored. It's possible, considering the singer wasn't exactly dressed down: She was in full hair and makeup, with stiletto heels. Then again, what else would you expect Mariah Carey to wear during a Target run?

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.