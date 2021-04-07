Tara Reid: ‘American Pie 5’ Has A Script And Will Eventually Happen

“American Pie 5” could soon be on the way. Actress Tara Reid has confirmed that a script for the #5 is ready and “one of the best in the series.” There have been a whole bunch of spin-offs since the 1999 original, but it’s been about a decade since we last caught up with the “American Pie” gang. Reid (who played the character Vicky) said it’s been tough trying to get all of the actors’ schedules lined up — but she’s confident it’s going to happen. What’s your favorite line or scene from the original “American Pie”?