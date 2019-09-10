Target Is Hiring For The Holidays!

Target has openings if you are looking for some extra cash to end of the year. I have to be honest though…I’d spend my whole paycheck AT Target!!

The big-box store is hiring 130,000 seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday season.

Perks include a starting wage of $13 an hour, 10 percent off regular purchases and 20 percent off “wellness” purchases like vegetables and workout gear.

125,000 of the jobs will be spread out at Target’s 1,800 stores. The other positions will be in distribution and fulfillment centers to get merchandise shipped in time for the holidays.

Do you normally take on a holiday job? What do you normally do?

