Target Is Selling Peeps Cereal

If you can’t get enough of the marshmallow goodness of Peeps Easter candy and you can’t find any Peep’s creamer at your local grocery store just head to Target to get your fix.

Target is selling Peeps flavored cereal.

The cereal is made up of marshmallows (of course) and O-shaped cereal rings in all your favorite Easter pastel hues.

According to Instagram fans, the cereal makes the milk taste like Peeps candy.

Peeps cereal will be available for a limited time so grab it before Easter comes on April 21st.

