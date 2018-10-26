Target Launches Free 2-Day Shipping With No Minimum Purchase Requirement

The competition for the online shopping crowd continues to heat up with the news that Target is offering free 2-day shipping for customers with no strings attached.

Target’s new service has WILL NOT require a minimum purchase or an annual membership fee. This seems like a shot being fired across the bow at a company like Amazon.

Now for the bad news. As of now, Target is only offering this option for the holiday season. I it’s successful, might they extend it beyond the holidays? Could it become a permanent option?

Previously, the free shipping option was only available to Target REDcard holders. Could Amazon’s strategy create a winning situation for consumers? Will it force other companies to offer free shipping with no strings attached?