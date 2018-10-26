Target Launches Free 2-Day Shipping With No Minimum Purchase Requirement

The competition for the online shopping crowd continues to heat up with the news that Target is offering free 2-day shipping for customers with no strings attached.
Target’s new service has WILL NOT require a minimum purchase or an annual membership fee. This seems like a shot being fired across the bow at a company like Amazon.
Now for the bad news. As of now, Target is only offering this option for the holiday season. I it’s successful, might they extend it beyond the holidays? Could it become a permanent option?
Previously, the free shipping option was only available to Target REDcard holders. Could Amazon’s strategy create a winning situation for consumers? Will it force other companies to offer free shipping with no strings attached?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New Study Says Aliens Could Be Living on Mars Jamie Lee Curtis Opens Up About Opioid Addiction She Hid for 10 Years: ‘No One Knew’ ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ Still Voted America’s Favorite Novel Starbucks Has A New Halloween Brew For You! “The best way to spread Christmas Cheer, is singing loud for all to hear!” Be a REAL Christmas Elf! Pink’s Daughter Is Following In Her Footsteps!
Comments