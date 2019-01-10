Target Reports Holiday Sales Growth of 5.7%

Target saw an increase in shoppers head to its stores and website during the 2018 holiday season. On Thursday, the retailer said that sales climbed by 5.7 percent, compared to a growth of 3.4 percent in 2017. Target said it managed to attract more shoppers who also spent slightly more during their visit. Some of the retailer’s strongest sales were in the baby and toy categories. Target said digital sales were up 29 percent during the holidays, as the retailer offered more delivery options such as making purchases online and picking up in store.

Target’s CEO, Brian Cornell, said he’s “very pleased” with Target’s in-store and online performance during November and December. Cornell said in a statement, “In 2019, we expect to build on this momentum … and deliver profitable growth throughout the year.” As of market close on Wednesday, Target shares were up about 6 percent.