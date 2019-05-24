Taron Egerton says recording new Elton John duet was "intense" but he "really enjoyed it"

Paramount PicturesThe soundtrack to the new Elton John biopic Rocketman is officially out today, a week before the film opens in U.S. theaters.

The album not only features new versions of classic Elton tunes sung by the film’s star, Taron Egerton, but also includes a brand-new duet between Elton and Taron called “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.”

“[Elton] emailed me shortly after Christmas and just said, ‘I just wrote a duet for us,’” Egerton tells ABC Radio. “And it took me a little while to process that but I'm very, very proud, it's a very beautiful song and it's very in the spirit and theme of the movie.”

Egerton admits singing an original Elton John/Bernie Taupin song in front of Elton in the studio was “intense.” But he adds that he “really, really enjoyed it.”

“It was great fun, Elton's great fun and I wanted him to be there,” he says. “He recorded first and then I went in and he said, ‘Would you like me to leave while you record?’ And I was like, ‘No, no way, man. I want you to be here.’” 

The soundtrack, produced by Giles Martin, features Egerton’s renditions of classics like “Tiny Dancer,” “Your Song” and “I’m Still Standing.”

