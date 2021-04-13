Tattoo Foo: Mick Jagger releases new song, “Eazy Sleazy,” a collaboration with Dave Grohl

Courtesy of Universal Music

Mick Jagger has dropped a surprise new single recorded in collaboration with Dave Grohl.

The punk-influenced track is called “Eazy Sleazy,” and features vocals and guitars by the Rolling Stones icon, and drums, guitar and bass by the Foo Fighters frontman.

“It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism,” Jagger says of “Eazy Sleazy,” which makes references to things like Zoom and “TikTok stupid dance.” “Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him. Hope you all enjoy ‘Eazy Sleazy.'”

Grohl adds that “it’s hard to put into words” what it meant to record a song with Jagger. “It’s beyond a dream come true,” he says. “Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier…and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!”

“Eazy Sleazy” is accompanied by a video featuring footage of Jagger jamming in his home and Grohl rocking out from the Foo Fighters’ studio. You can watch it streaming now on Mick’s official YouTube channel. Jagger also has posted the song’s lyrics on his official website.

Grohl, by the way, has had quite the news week. Along with the Jagger collaboration, he’s also recently announced that his debut book, The Storyteller, will be published in October, and that a new documentary he directed, What Drives Us, will premiere April 30 as part of The Coda Collection, the new, music-focused subscription streaming channel on Amazon Prime Video. What Drives Us includes interviews with a variety of rock stars, including Ringo Starr, Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler, U2‘s The Edge and AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

